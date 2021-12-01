Trust Salman Khan to shut down detractors with swag. He had come on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film, Antim: The Final Truth. There, a guy got up and said that he was a small-time actor. Salman Khan said that work is work and no artiste is small. As we know, the line Dhanda Dhanda Hota Hai is from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. It is one of his iconic lines. The man who had come as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show said that he knew only one 'Bhai' and it was Salman Khan. He said he is known as Bhai of India, and that is it. Salman Khan did not lose any time to remind him that Shah Rukh Khan was his Bhai and he should always remember it. Also Read - Remember Salman Khan's Judwaa costar Rambha? Here's what she's up to now – view pics

The bond between the two is known to all. Recently, Salman Khan was the first to rush to Mannat when the news of Aryan Khan's bail cancellation came about. The lawyer, Satish Maneshinde who represented him in the drunk-driving case was also the main man for Shah Rukh Khan. His sister, Alvira Agnihotri and Seema Khan also visited Gauri Khan in that moment of crisis.

The two had a spat at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash and did not talk for a really long time. In 2014, they hugged one another at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar bash and buried their differences. However, it was Arpita Khan's marriage that finally erased all the bad memories. Shah Rukh Khan had later said that Salman and he shared many happy moments together and few sad ones. He ended all the noise saying, "But one thing which I can assure is that we will always be there for each other in life to share each other's moments of happiness and despair." Their bond is pure #friendshipgoals!