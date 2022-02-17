Expect some of the best anecdotes on The Kapil Sharma Show. Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar revealed how Amitabh Bachchan ruined her life. All the judges of Shark Tank India were there like Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Aman Gupta (boAt), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart). In the clip, we can hear Kapil Sharma asking Namita Thapar about her love for the megastar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. She said something very cute. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut wants to put Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs and politicians behind bars – view pics

Kapil Sharma told her that she was a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan but he would become her fan after seeing her wealth. Hearing this, Namita Thapar said that Amitabh Bachchan set the bar so high for her that it became tough for her to find a man who matches him. She said laughingly, "Bachchan saab ne toh poori meri life hi khatam kar di hai. Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya." Namita Thapar's net worth is estimated at 600 crores in 2021. She is the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She has also been a part of Government of India's entrepreneurship and women empowerment programmes. Vineeta Singh of SUGAR Cosmetics said that Anupam Mittal sounds like Amitabh Bachchan on Shark Tank India. In fact, he also said Big B's trademark 'hain' in his style. Kapil Sharma also noticed that Anupam Mittal sits in Agneepath style. Amitabh Bachchan's character of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan is iconic from that film. Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: When Disco King alleged international stars like Eminem, Akon, Shakira and others copy his style

Kapil Sharma is busy making a bank of episodes for his show. He is going to Europe for a month for the shoot of a new movie. The comedian is busy working and exercising. There is a biopic planned on the life of Kapil Sharma. It will be directed by Mrighdeep Lamba of Fukrey fame. Shark Tank India has got immense love from the audience. Also Read - Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra REVEALS people told him The Kapil Sharma Show is a lowbrow