The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover suggests the host should opt for 'nasbandi'; here's why – watch video

The 'sharks' of Shark Tank India appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, and no prizes for guessing that the host extracted a totally different side of them. What was surprising though was how Ashneer Grover took Kapil down to town in one of the segments.