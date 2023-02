Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan is all set for his next release and he is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. The actor will be making his presence on Kapil Sharma Show along with his onscreen leading lady Kriti Sanon. The Shehzada makes a grand entry and we see the crackling chemistry between Kartik and Kriti. In the promo, we can see Kapil Sharma getting a tad bit annoyed with Kartik as he flirts with Kriti and says 'Haan ye karlo people. His straight-face dialogue often leaves the audience laughing hard. Well, Kartik and Kriti are seen wearing matching outfits and Kapil asks how can they have matched today in red, to which Kriti says to Kartik, " tum laal kyun ho rahe ho". Kartik flirts and says because you are beside me that is why and this leaves one-liner comedy KING a bit annoyed Also Read - Trending Entertaiment News Today: Alia Bhatt says Raha Kapoor is her top priority, Jawan director Atlee blessed with a baby boy

Watch the video of Kartik Aaryan flirting with Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Kartik and Kriti too burst into laughter and the fans are going to have a blast after they watch this episode. Kartik and Kriti were also alleged to be in a relationship, but they never came out and addressed their dating rumours. Kartik has always been linked up with his co-stars like , and . who was supposed to work with the star in even confirmed how Kartik and Sara dated and he even broke up with Ananya Panday. Also Read - Will Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version release take away charm of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada?

On the professional front, Kartik is doing exceptionally well. He is the true blue superstar after the massive success of 2 and now he is all set for Shehzada which got postponed for a week in respect to 's Pathaan reportedly. Well, Kartik fans eagerly wait to shine him at the box office once again. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured ex beau Shikhar Pahariya reconcile? Is this why they're back together?