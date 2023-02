Sidharth Sagar is one of the most loved comedians in the country. He has entertained everyone since a very young age. He is currently seen on the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show as one of the main cast members. It was just a couple of months ago that Sidharth Sagar joined the team and he got loads of adulation as well. And recently, reports surfaced that Sidharth has quit the show owing to monetary issues. Well, that's not the case. Sidharth has now clarified what's the real deal that has made it to the headlines. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Sagar, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover; popular comedians who left the show mid-way and why

Sidharth Sagar REACTS to quitting rumours

Sidharth Sagar grabbed headlines in Entertainment News when reports of him having monetary differences with the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show surfaced. And now, he had made it to the headlines for denying the same. The comedian actor says that such reports lead to confusion. He clarifies, "I haven't quit the show and am very much a part of it." Sidharth shot for an episode a couple of days ago and he is soon going to shoot for another one as well. The comedian says that he is currently negotiating the renewal of his contract and expects that everything will fall into place. "There is no issue with the makers or with Kapil Sharma," he adds.

Sidharth Sagar also opens up on rumours of moving to his hometown

When the rumours of Sidharth Sagar quitting The Kapil Sharma Show surfaced, another rumour started about the comedian moving to his hometown in Delhi. Sidharth wonders who is spreading the lies as he has no plans to relocate. When ETimes reached out to Kapil Sharma, he was clueless about the reports that were surfacing. He also shared that since he is not the producer, he doesn't get involved in contracts. Sidharth recently grabbed attention for mimicking Ranveer Singh.