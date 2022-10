Sidharth Sagar is a famous stand-up comedian who has admitted that his hero is Ranveer Singh. The comedian is inspired by every move of Deepika Padukone's husband, Ranveer. Sidharth always had the dream of playing the role of his favourite hero on-screen. It was on The Kapil Sharma Show that Sidharth finally fulfilled his dream of acting as the Bajirao Mastani actor. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue to struggle while Indian Idol 13 wins hearts [Check most-liked TV shows]

Sidharth as seen in the video went all pink. He was seen decked up in a pink coat and track pants. For the unversed, Ranveer had taken his fashion game a level up by posting a head-to-toe photo in a pink outfit. It looks like Sidharth also did the same and floored the audience and the cast of Code Name Tiranga that is , Hardy Sandhu, , and the director of the movie Ribhu Dasgupta with his talks and activities. In an interview with Zoom, the comedian said that he has always admired Ranveer Singh for his acting chops and power-packed energy. Sidharth has also admitted to seeing his favourite actor and observing all his on-screen and off-screen moves and for the longest time, he wanted to play the role of Ranveer. Also Read - Kapil Sharma SHOCKS Indian Idol 13 judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya by revealing he was REJECTED for singing reality show

Watch Sidharth Sagar doing Ranveer Singh's acting. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's opinion on the South vs North debate is enough to put an end to this hullabaloo

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Sagar (@sidharthsagar.official)

His act was also loved by Kapil Sharma the host of the show and by Archana Puran Singh who is the judge of the show. Sidharth also revealed that the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show made his day and he was waiting for the longest time for the episode to go live. He did not know that he would get so much love from everyone. Coming back to Sidharth's inspiration Ranveer, the actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie did not do well at the ticket window. He will next be seen in Cirkus opposite .