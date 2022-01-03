The Kapil Sharma Show saw the presence of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli tonight. They had come for the promotions of RRR. The film has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but since the episode was shot beforehand, it was aired for the public. This is the first time these South superstars have come on The Kapil Sharma Show and the audience seems to have loved it. Everyone is bowled over by the humility of the trio and Junior NTR's fluency in Hindi has come as a surprise for all. Fans are pointing out how these actors looked genuinely happy to be on the show. RRR is a period drama about the revolution in Telangana against the British rule. It is based on the lives of two freedom fighters. This is how fans reacted to the episode... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2022 predictions, Pushpa's smashing box office win and more
We can see that fans are very happy to see them. RRR was supposed to come in the theatres on January 2022. However, given the cost the makers have taken a decision to postpone as the pandemic is increasing all over. Halls are also shut down to prevent the surge. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Ajith, Vijay Deverakonda and other South stars who can beat Bollywood Biggies in the box office game
