Archana Puran Singh is a pretty well-known face of the TV industry. While she has appeared in many films, Archana Puran Singh hit the great heights of success as she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in Kapil Sharma's comedy show. She sportingly takes several jokes on her and has become an integral part of the show. Now, she is all set to be the judge on Indian's Laughter Champion. Ahead of the show, Archana Puran Singh spoke at length over several topics including being more successful than her husband Parmeet Sethi. They share an age gap of four years with Archana being the elder one.

In an interview with Etimes, Archana Puran Singh mentioned that Parmeet Sethi is very mature and never did he bring this of her being more successful than him. She stated that society should put an end to such gender-based stereotypes as nobody would question if the man was more successful than the woman. She was quoted saying,

"Parmeet and I would always laugh about how our life story would be like the film Abhimaan, where the wife's career takes off in a bigger way than her husband's. However, I feel that we should never get into gender stereotypes. What if the man's career would have been on an upward swing while the woman would still be struggling?"

She further went on to add, "Just because a woman is defined as a homemaker, would nobody question her or say that she can't do anything big in life? Society should not stereotype or stick to old gender roles."

Archana Puran Singh did praise Parmeet Singh and mentioned that he has done commendable work as actor, writer and director. He has always been in the background and thus it feels that Archana is more successful than him, she quipped.