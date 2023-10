The Kapil Sharma Show has a massive fan following. Each member of the team has a separate fan base. Sugandha Mishra was also a part of the show. She is known for her singing, comic timing and her mimicry skills. Sugandha Mishra got married to Sanket Bhosale on April 28, 2021. They are often seen sharing pictures and videos on Instagram and entertaining their fans. Sugandha enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande to Shraddha Arya: Here's how TV actresses impressed their in-laws right after marriage

She keeps her fans updating about all the important stories of her life. She recently shared the biggest news of her life. She took to Instagram to announce pregnancy with some adorable pictures. She was seen flaunting her baby bump while Sanket held it cutely.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sugandha wrote, "The Best Is Yet To Come...Cant Wait To Meet Our New Addition kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on."

Take a look at Sugandha’s post:

As soon as she shared the news, Gauahar Khan, Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Rajiv Adatia, Nakuul Mehta, Neha Kakkar, Karan V Grover and others congratulated the couple.