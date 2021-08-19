People are eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to return to television. The comedy show has won hearts is everyone's favourite show. While the promos and news about the show were doing rounds, Sumona Chakravarti's absence made everyone feel bad. However, Sumona is finally returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. The official social media account of the channel has shared a video of Sumona which confirms her participation on the show. In the video, we see Sumona promoting the show and informing the viewers that only three days are left for the show to go on-air. Earlier, the actress had shared a few pictures from the first day of her shoot. Apart from Sumona, Rochelle Rao is also returning to the show. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Check out how much the comedian Kapil Sharma earns and his total net worth

Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Rochelle is being brought back on popular demand as her character was loved by the audience. She also spoke to ETimes about The Kapil Sharma Show. She said that she is returning back to comedy which is a space she loves. She also said that she loves making people laugh and the show feels like she is returning to her family. "I also feel that getting a chance to put a smile onto people's faces during these unsure times is something I am definitely looking forward to, because eventually happy moments and a good laugh is what we all need right now, "she added. Rochelle played the role of Lottery in The Kapil Sharma Show. She played Kiku Sharda aka Bumper's sister. Lottery was Dr. Mashoor Gulati's assistant.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to raise its curtains from August 21 onwards after it went off-air last year. Akshay Kumar will kick-off the first episode of the comedy show. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.