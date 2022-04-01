The Kapil Sharma Show has had Sumona Chakravarti as an integral character since a long time. Fans have been loving her since she played Kapil Sharma's wife on Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma. Of late, reports came out that Sumona Chakravarti had quit the show. It was said that she bid adieu to Kapil Sharma's show for a travel-based programme called Shonar Bangla. On The Kapil Sharma Show, she plays the role of Sarla Gulati, who is the neighbour of Kapil Sharma. The lady has now decided to put an end to all the gossip. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt step aside to let Yash and Srinidhi Shetty shine in the limelight - Watch Video

Sumona Chakravarti said in an interview that she would like to firmly confirm that she has not quit The Kapil Sharma Show nor does she have any intentions of doing so in the near future. She said that the show Shonar Bangla was just a month-long commitment. She said she took up the show as she is Bengali, and it matches her passion for travel. It will come on Zee Zest and is a series of ten episodes. Sumona Chakravarti is born in Lucknow but she has spent most of her life in Mumbai. Also Read - Mishan Impossible movie review: Taapsee Pannu starrer leaves audience unimpressed; netizens call it ‘silly’ – Read Tweets

She said that as a Bengali she has always heard the stories about the state whether it is folklore or history but a show like this gave her a chance to explore it in depth. She said, "This show gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for me." Also Read - Attack movie review: John Abraham impresses fans as a super-soldier; netizens call it 'India's Marvel film' – view tweets

Sumona Chakravarti has also been a part of TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, Ekk Thi Nayakka and others. The actress is known for her travel pics on Instagram.