The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid positive; Bharti Singh confirms shoot will not halt [Exclusive]

The show's fame has tested Covid 19 positive. On Tuesday she shared this information on her Instagram story and even asked everyone to get tested who have come in her contact. She wrote, " I have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you". As Sumona has been tested positive for Covid, there were speculations that now all the members will have to test themselves. Also Read - Legendary actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma test positive for COVID-19; hospitalised – doctor shares latest health update

Bollywoodlife got in touch with comedian to know her health update and whether the crew embers will be testing themselves. In an exclusive chat with us, she said, ' I am personally not shooting with her for 10 days now. And the entire crew members are n holiday So we haven't been shooting for 15 days. So I don't think there is a point in testing ourselves. As we have been away from each other". Bharti who is expecting her first child even expressed her fear in the rise of covid cases and requested everyone to mask up and take very good care of themselves and their loved ones. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Angry Krushna Abhishek gives a stern warning to Kapil Sharma after he falls on stage

Yesterday too was tested covid positive n she shared the news on her social media account She took to her Instagram and wrote, "Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.” Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump as she poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu – watch video

While too informed how he tested after coming in contact with a positive person, " I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."