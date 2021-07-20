The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti to not be a part of the new season? Here's what we know

Ace comedian 's comedy chat show , which went off air in February, is all set to come back with a new season. The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, , Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season. However, fans noticed that , who used to play the role of Kapil's wife or love interest on the show, was missing from the first promos that were recently dropped online. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut, Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's 'heartbreak' post barely a month after marriage and more

This led to speculations of Sumona not being a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. While many people were happy to see Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lehri joining the team, they felt that Sumona should have been a part of it since she has been associated with the comedy show from a long time. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Avika Gor's BF's sweet birthday post, Archana Puran Singh quitting TKSS, Juhi Parmar deleting reels with explicit lyrics and more

If the latest grapevine is to be believed, there's an uncertainty in Sumona's presence in the current team. It is being said that the makers and Sumona are currently in talks about the show's cast. It remains to be seen whether Sumona will be seen doing guest appearances on the show unlike the previous seasons. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh addresses rumours of her QUITTING the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

In March, Kapil has announced that they are looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment. The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Nadeem Koreishi, CEO, SKTV said, "While Kapil Sharma and rest of the ensemble cast are household names in the country, we are trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting. This opportunity here for additional cast and team members has the same objective."

"Over the years, The Kapil Sharma Show has created its loyal set of fans. Kapil, with his comic timing and screen presence, has become a household name. We look forward to expanding our team, making a fresh start and entertaining the audience once again," added Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder, Banijay Asia.