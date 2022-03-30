The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti to quit comedy show for THIS reason?

has been a part of for a long time now. She plays the role of Kapil Sharma's love interest on the comedy show and entertaining the audience with her quirky chemistry with the show's host. But it looks like Sumona has finally decided to move on to explore new opportunities. Also Read - Attack star John Abraham reveals why he isn't ever gung-ho about promoting his films on The Kapil Sharma Show; 'I like Kapil but...'

According to the reports, Sumona has bagged a new travel show on Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest called Shonar Bengal. She has been roped in to host the show that will explore the rich state of Bengal and its lesser-known stories via a 10-part travelogue. When the team reached out to Sumona with the offer, she couldn't contain her excitement to be a part of the show. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 6 register a slip; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back at no 1: Check Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows

Speaking to The Tribune about hosting the travel show, Sumona said, "I got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of my childhood but from a distance. This show gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for me. The magnificent beauty of Bengal never fails to surprise me. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her baby girl, Archana Puran Singh discusses her plans when Kapil Sharma's show goes off air and more news

She added, "When the team at Zee Zest reached out, I immediately thought this was something I would love to be a part of. I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal. I’m extremely excited to go on this journey with Zee Zest and know more about my roots and uncover all the hidden gems that Bengal has to offer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Zest (@zeezest)

Sumona is yet to make an official announcement on her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show.