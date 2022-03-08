The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular platforms to promote films in India. Every week, almost everyone from Bollywood and the OTT space comes there to promote their projects. Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files is releasing this week. It is a movie about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s. Vivek Agnihotri's film is getting good reviews from everyone who has watched the movie. Someone told him that his film needs to be promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show. But he said that he was not invited for the same. The fan said he was keen to see stars of the movie Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty on the platform. Also Read - Birthday special: Anupam Kher turns a year older today, stuns netizens with his toned and muscular body - See pictures

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai...Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai...please iss film ko bhi promote kare...ham sab Mithun da, anupam kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai.

Dhanyawad...#KashmiriHindus#KashmiriPandits https://t.co/tcqsOreliv — Anirudh Dubey (@dubeyanirudha) March 7, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet got a number of responses. In fact, many felt that The Kapil Sharma Show was not the perfect platform to promote the social drama. Check out the tweets...

#TheKashmirFiles don't need promotion from any company or show its already promoted into internally in to Hindus heart. #KapilSharmaShow can't digest the truth of #KashmirGenocide — kuldeep (@KuldeepSahu9) March 8, 2022

I think that's a blessing in disguise - The level of comedy they have on that show would just undermine the authenticity or integrity of a movie based on a sensitive topic. It's terrible how idiots like #KapilSharmaShow are even watched in India - poorest sort of comedy — Curious Insight (@CuriosInsight) March 8, 2022

#KapilSharmaShow in his show he will not promote #TheKashmirFiles #KapilSharma has made his career in #Bollywood by his mimickery. He trusted #Sidhu as a good politician.

He is running a circus. He is not serious about national issues like #KashmirGenocide @dna@vivekagnihotri https://t.co/vJ3wlFPANJ — सुभाष धवन (@Subhashdhawan6) March 8, 2022

He wrote in his next tweet that he was a fan of the show but it was a fact that big films did not get chances for promotions. He tweeted, "He wrote in his next Tweet, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.”