The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular platforms to promote films in India. Every week, almost everyone from Bollywood and the OTT space comes there to promote their projects. Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files is releasing this week. It is a movie about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s. Vivek Agnihotri's film is getting good reviews from everyone who has watched the movie. Someone told him that his film needs to be promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show. But he said that he was not invited for the same. The fan said he was keen to see stars of the movie Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty on the platform. Also Read - Birthday special: Anupam Kher turns a year older today, stuns netizens with his toned and muscular body - See pictures
The filmmaker tweeted, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on
@KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…" Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil lets his hair down and rocks the stage in THIS never-before-seen RETRO AVATAR – view pics
Vivek Agnihotri's tweet got a number of responses. In fact, many felt that The Kapil Sharma Show was not the perfect platform to promote the social drama. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Raveena Tandon performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan; fans say, 'The song only belongs to Raveena' – watch
He wrote in his next tweet that he was a fan of the show but it was a fact that big films did not get chances for promotions. He tweeted, "He wrote in his next Tweet, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.”
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.