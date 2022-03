's Kashmir Files has been released and it has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences. The critics too are heaping praise for the film and claim that it's not for fainted hearts. Before the release, the film landed in lots of controversies and it was when the filmmaker openly said that they weren't allowed to promote the film on . Vivek took to his Twitter and wrote, " They refused to call us on there because we don't have commercial star #FACT". And bow the angry fans are demanding to boycott the show. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh on REACTS on getting trolled with memes; says, 'What I am surprised about is...'

. #TheKashmirFiles movie is an emotion of Indian viewers.

Thenthe budget reason for not promoting by @KapilSharmaK9 or other factors ???#BycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/S3zn9jWp3j — Shant (@move123456789) March 13, 2022

In 1990 Central govt. refused to help Kashmiri Pandits now Kapil Sharma's show refused to call #TheKashmirFiles's team. In both refusals Kashmiri Pandits are common. What if thereMuslimslims instead of Kashmiri Pandits? Kudos to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri??#BycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/dx4XMYoYUh — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) March 13, 2022

Yes friends, this is the same movie that Kapil Sharma refused to appear in his show, this is the one that was praised by the Prime Minister, Hon'ble Narendra Modi. #TheKashmirFiles #BycottKapilSharmaShow

Final day 1 clctin

® 3.55 cr _ dmstic

® 0.70 l _ overseas @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/Z2toO0FeUw — I N T R O V E R T? (@Introvert_aadi) March 13, 2022

No words to explain, just go and watch the to see the reality of our Kashmiri pandit what they face at that time. #BycottKapilSharmaShow #KashmirFiles #TheKashmirFiles #BycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/XgiQIP5r36 — Virat Singh (@ViratSingh_0666) March 13, 2022

I am very saddened and disappointed by @KapilSharmaK9, how proud he is by not promoting #TheKashmirFiles and flattering .#BycottKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/gYtYV4Bh7X — Priyanshu Pandey (@priyanshuyoddha) March 13, 2022

While Kapil reacted to the Vivek's claim that they reuse Kashmir Files to promote on their show, he said that never believe in one side tor. We wonder what went wrong. But seems like now the fans are highly upset with Kapil and his show. Also Read - The Kashmir Files makers Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal meet PM Modi; the producer thanks the latter for noble words