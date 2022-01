The Kapil Sharma Show: Tirthanand Rao tried committing suicide; here's WHY!

A popular comedian Tirthanand Rao from The Kapil Sharma show tried committing suicide on December 27. Yes, you read that right. The famous comedian consumed poison and decided to end his life. Well, according to the reports, the comedian was fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty. The comedian was facing severe financial problems and was in a bad state due to COVID-19. His neighbors came to know about this and he was admitted to the hospital. The comedian told a news portal that he had consumed poison as he is in debt and his family members have also left him. Apart from , Tirthanand has also been part of several films and shows. He is a huge fan of Bollywood actor . Also Read - Kapil Sharma CRIBS about paying Rs 9 lakh for his drunk tweet to PM Narendra Modi – watch video