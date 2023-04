Kapil Sharma has been entertaining fans with his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, for years now. The Kapil Sharma Show has had a couple of seasons to date. The show has a huge fanbase who wait to watch episodes every Saturday and Sunday. And now, there are reports that the biweekly comedy TV show is going to end soon. Yes, you read that right. The Kapil Sharma Show might go off air again soon. ETimes have shared the sad piece of information for all the fans out there. And guess what, even Kapil Sharma has reacted to the rumours. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill reveals she was the least paid Bigg Boss 13 contestant; 'Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur...'

Is the Kapil Sharma Show going to end soon?

Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy TV show is currently in its fourth season. And it made news and courted a fair share of controversies to date. And now, The Kapil Sharma Show has made news for going off-air. As per a report in ETimes, The Kapil Sharma Show will be ending by June. Months of entertaining everyone with a wide variety of guests has been a relief for fans. Kapil Sharma has hosted various films celebrities and also regional film celebs. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Did you know Shehnaaz Gill BLOCKED Salman Khan's number? Here's what happened

Kapil Sharma reacts to reports of The Kapil Sharma Show shutting shop

ETimes reached out to Kapil Sharma to get a confirmation or an idea about the same. The comedian said that there is no confirmation about it right now. He also revealed the reason for as to why the show might come to an end. Kapil Sharma shares that the cast members will be going to the USA for the live tour in July. Kapil did not confirm the end of the show but did add that they are still figuring things out. Also Read - Sunil Grover reacts on Kapil Sharma waiting for him to return as Gutthi on TKKS; hints they are not over their past yet

The Kapil Sharma Show cast members

The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular TV show and it enjoys massive success across the country and even abroad. Having said that, the show also had controversies around it which grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. Be it changes in cast or Kapil's alleged tiffs with the cast members and more. It was reported that Kapil Sharma has had disagreements with cast members such as Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar. But all of them refuted the claims of having any tiff with the comedian. Well, the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show began in September last year.