The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily because of THIS reason

Of late, has been in the news a lot. Thanks to The Kashmir Files controversy, Kapil Sharma received a lot of backlash. Director tweeted that the team of The Kashmir Files was not invited on The Kapil Sharma Show as it did not have any big commercial star. Thus, netizens slammed Kapil Sharma. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, The Kapil Sharma is going to go off air but temporarily. For almost a month, viewers will not get to watch fresh episodes of the comedy show. Also Read - Bharti Singh OPENS UP about Kapil Sharma's battle with depression and alcoholism: 'Log bolte the ab ye khatam'

A source told indianexpress.com that it is because of the comedian's trip to the US that the show will take a backseat. The source quoted, “Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.” It was recently that the comedian announced the same through his social media. Also Read - Kapil Sharma gets trolled for 'buttering' Bhagwant Mann after he won the elections; comedian's CLASSY reply cannot be missed

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had taken a break from the show as he welcomed his second child into this world. He has tweeted, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby," when a fan asked him about the reason behind the show going off air. The Kapil Sharma is among the most liked and high TRP raking shows. Fans will surely miss the laugh riot t