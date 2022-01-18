Not long ago, when a couple of pictures of Guru Randhawa and strolling on a Goan beach had surfaced online, people had started speculating that there was something brewing between the two. Many people had believed that the two were dating. Later, it turned out to be that they were shooting for their new song Dance Meri Rani. But there was a time when Nora addressed Guru as 'paaji' and the Punjabi singer didn't like it even a bit. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and other actors' WHOPPING fees per episode will SHOCK you

In an uncensored video of , Guru had revealed an incident when Nora went on to call him 'paaji' following what the paparazzi were calling him. Guru evidently didn't like being called 'paaji' by Nora. He then explained her the meaning of the word and then she quickly changed it to 'babu'. "Mereko paaji bola isne, maine kaha main mar gaya aaj. Maine phir usko matlab bataya, keh rahi hai 'okay, okay, babu," Guru said.

In addition to this, Nora then went on to reveal that Guru didn't even respond to her 'Hi' properly when she called him 'paaji'. She also expressed her disappointment with Kapil Sharma that he doesn't watch her vlogs and then went on to address the comedian as 'paaji'. Kapil had a witty comeback to Nora and said, "Maine na yeh wale kaan ka operation karaya hai, idhar aap mereko kuch bhi bol do, mereko kuch nahi sunayi deta."

Nora has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song Dance Meri Rani. Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song. Nora says she as an artiste has always looked forward to presenting something new and interesting to the audience, so when she saw an opportunity to offer a cross-cultural amalgamation, celebrating the ethnicities of both the regions and representing the different "standards of beauty I made sure I took it".

Meanwhile, Nora has tested negative for Covid-19. She is currently holidaying in Dubai and had been posting her bikini pictures on Instagram.