The Kapil Sharma Show: Vaani Kapoor openly body-shamed on the show as hosts read out, 'Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo Bahut Kamzor Ho Gai Ho'

The Kapil Sharma Show started its new season this weekend. As we know, celebs are subjected to incessant trolling on social media, and some of it is quite despicable. A new segment by the team includes made up comments on a celeb's post and they have to react to it. The makers have christened it as 'Post Ka Postmortem'. They highlighted a fake comment that read as, "Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo Bahut Kamzor Ho Gai Ho." It translates into you should drink buffalo's milk you look so weak. Comedian Bharti Singh hugged the Befikre actress on the show. She also poked fun at her saying, "Ek aur ki jagah hai." (There's room for one more person). The actress was embarrassed on both occasions.

The Kapil Sharma Show has got immense flak for body-shaming in the past as well. We know how people made fun of Sumona Chakravarti's lips on the show. Her duck lips are a source of merriment. In 2020, a troll asked Vaani Kapoor if she was suffering from malnutrition. She shot back, "Why don't you find something productive to do in life? Please stop being harsh on yourself life is so much better... stop reflecting hate." Vaani Kapoor has faced scrutiny for alleged alterations on her features too.

Bell Bottom has got good reviews from critics, and the film is seeing upward trend in the theatres. Vaani Kapoor will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. She wished Abhishek Kapoor on his birthday with a wonderful note. Vaani Kapoor wrote, "I will always be grateful that you put your faith in me for bringing your vision of Maanvi to life. You inspired me to do better and always encouraged me to bring out the best in me.

Lots of love and wishing all the happiness and the best in everything you do."