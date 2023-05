Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are promoting their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke across the country right now. They are soon going to appear on Kapil Sharma hosted TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show for the same. The comedy TV show is one of the most watched ones. Sara and Vicky have been making fans go gaga with their chemistry and also with the quirky story and trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In the movie, we see Vicky getting beaten up by his wife, played by Sara Ali Khan. The actor joked about the same and compared it with his real life, his marriage with Katrina Kaif. Also Read - 10 times Katrina Kaif proved she has turned into a typical Punjabi bahu after getting married to Vicky Kaushal despite being the Bollywood diva

Vicky Kaushal reveals what his marital life with Katrina Kaif is like

On The Kapil Sharma Show, we see Kapil Sharma asking Vicky Kaushal that in the last couple of films, he is playing a married man and that he is fighting with his wife all the time. The actor agrees with Kapil's POV. Vicky says yes in the last film too he was being beaten up and in this film too, he is being thrashed. And then, Vicky adds to the joke, saying, "Real life mein toh aisa nahi ho raha." Kapil bursts out laughing and Vicky also joins him. The funny and goofy moment will put a stopper to the otherwise speculations about trouble in Vicky and Katrina Kaif's marital life. The video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Watch the Video of Vicky Kaushal on his marital life with Katrina Kaif here:



Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom Amrita Singh for THIS reason

In the same promo, we see Vicky Kaushal spilling the beans on Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The handsome hunk reveals that Sara was yelling at her mother. He asked Sara why she is scolding her mother. Sara told him that her mom got a Rs 1600 towel. "Mummy ko jhaad rahi hai," Vicky Kaushal tells to the peals of laughter. Sara explains that there are fresh towels kept in the vanity van every day so she could have used just those. Kapil then jokes that Sara would be having dinner on the sets as well.

Talking about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the movie is about Kapil and Somya who fake a divorce in order to live separately from the family for privacy reasons. The situation takes a hilarious turn. How will Kapil and Somya sort things out? Watch the movie in cinemas only on 2nd June.