The Kapil Sharma Show vs The Kashmir Files: Comedian reacts after Anupam Kher reveals what really happened

was massively slammed after the reports claimed that the comedian refuse to have The Kashmir Files team on his show- for the promotions. And since the film has been released it has created a huge stir on the internet and at the box office. Netizens have been calling it a boycott for Kapil's show as he didn't have a sensible and important film to promote according to them. While Kapil refused all these allegations against him calling it 'false'. On his Twitter, he clarified that nothing sort of this happened after revealed that they weren't allowed to be on the show as there was no big star cast.

I don’t get to decide who should be invited to the @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer's choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

And now finally has put an end to all the reports by saying that he was called on the show but he refused as he thought this is a serious film and isn't appropriate to be promoted on Kapil's show. Kapil thanked Anupam Kher for clearing the false allegations against him, " Thank you page @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️? और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी ? खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये ? #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself ? #kapilsharma ?" (Thanks to all those friends who gave me immense love without knowing the truth. Stay happy and keep smiling).

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️? और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी ? खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये ? #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself ? pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

We wonder now that the film has been released and if the star cast and the makers will go and celebrate the success on The Kapil Sharma Show.