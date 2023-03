The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the biggest ones in the non-fiction space. Over the years, Kapil Sharma has invited people from various fields as guests on his show. These include entrepreneurs, sportsmen, classical musicians other than the routine of Bollywood actors and singers. One of the latest guests was Indian WWE professional Saurav Gurjar. He has been a part of the show Mahabharat as well. Saurav Gurjar performs in NXT under the name of Sanga. As we know, Kapil Sharma reads out comments from fans to his guests. Some of them are from trolls. While many are genuinely funny, some can be a little on the border. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir Kapoor RECALLS getting slapped by the principal on The Kapil Sharma Show; says, ' Mere kaan se mujhe aisa pakda...' [WATCH]

Saurav Gurjar has said that the comments which the team had selected are not there on his Instagram comments. This is what he tweeted... Also Read - Why is Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato an important film? Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair reveals it all

It is obvious that he is unhappy. Some netizens told him that such shows are scripted. Others said it was a joke on the whole Jat community. Take a look at the reactions here... Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir Kapoor talks about Boycott Bollywood trend ahead of big release; says, 'I didn't understand...'

ये एक फूहड़ शो है जिसमें आदमियों को औरतों के कपड़े पहना कर भद्दी बातें करते हैं और समझते हैं कि जनता का मनोरंजन कर रहे हैं. — राकेश श्रीवास्तव Rakesh Srivastava (@ubirakesh) March 5, 2023

सौरव भैया कुछ बातें इग्नोर करने लायक होती है आप इग्नोर करिए ओर आगे बढ़ते रहो, आप बहुत अच्छे कलाकार है ओर रेशलर भी एक दिन @KapilSharmaK9 जी भी खुद आपको उनके शॉ पर आमंत्रित करेंगे । — मनराज कुक्सवाल ✍️ ??™ (@Manraj_Kukswal) March 5, 2023

Saurav Gurjar ji inpe legal action lijiye

Inke show scripted hote hai. Audience paise deke bithaii hoti hai — HimalyanGurjar (@HimalyanGurjar3) March 5, 2023

No one from The Kapil Sharma Show has responded so far on the matter. Let us see if they say something about this. The comedian is busy with the promotions of Zwigato as of now!