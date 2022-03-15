The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher FINALLY breaks his silence on The Kapil Sharma Show row

A few days ago, director had slammed for allegedly not inviting the team of The Kashmir Files on to promote the film. While replying to a fan's tweet, Vivek had written that 'they refused to call us on their show because we don't have a big commercial star." Soon, the discussion snowballed into a controversy and people started calling for a boycott of The Kapil Sharma Show. While Kapil Sharma had urged people not to believe one-sided stories, has finally broken his silence over the matter. Also Read - Yami Gautam REACTS on The Kashmir Files: 'Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that...'

Speaking to Times Now, Anupam revealed that he was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show 2 months ago to promote The Kashmir Files. But since the nature of the film is quite serious, Anupam didn't want to be a part of it. "Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film," he said.

After Anupam Kher cleared the air, Kapil thanked The Kashmir Files actor for debunking all the false allegations against him. "Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️? और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी ? खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये ? #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself ? #kapilsharma," the ace comedian wrote.

Earlier, Kapil had responded to one fan's query on Vivek Agnihotri's allegations against him. Clarifying his point, Kapil had tweeted, "Yeh sach nahi hai Rathore sahab aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayada. ("This is not true Rathore sir you asked that's why told you, rest what is the point of giving explanation to those who have accepted the truth) Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user - never believe in one sided story in today's social media world."

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files, based on tale of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, has seen a phenomenal jump at the box-office as it has managed to rake in Rs 27.15 crore in its third day since its release. Reacting to the thundering response, Vivek said that his team has so much material and heart-wrenching accounts of the victims that they can produce a series.