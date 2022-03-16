The Kashmir Files was released last week and it has been surrounded by a lot of controversies. The film has been largely appreciated and has become the talk of the town. Well, a few are slamming the film and calling it propaganda. Bollywood actresses like Swara Bhasker and Gauahar Khan even took an indirect at the movie for which they were brutally slammed on social media. While there are different opinions over the film, we go in touch with TV actress who belongs to Kashmir, and tried to get her opinion on the movie. However, the actress was clueless about the controversy and said, " I don't have anything to say right now. I haven't watched the film yet. I have no plans to go to theatres to watch the film, but when it will come on OTT I will watch it." We also quizzed her about Gauahar's tweet on calling the film propaganda to which she said, "I have no idea what Gauahar has tweeted." We informed Hina about Gauahar's tweet which is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as she said it's propaganda, to which she replied, "Oh achcha, propaganda bola to samaj main aaya." Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 5: Vivek Agnihotri's movie rakes in approx. Rs 17.5 crore on Tuesday

Hina further shared that her brother has watched the film. The actress stated, "My brother had gone to the theatres yesterday to watch the film and he told me how in the interval there was some party grow up who came and hosted flags and there were people who cried in the intervals. So yes. I don't know what The Kashmir Files is all about. I will have to watch the film for that." Have you watched the film yet? Don't forget to share your opinion on the same.