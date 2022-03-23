The Kashmir Files is right now the most talked-about film. The film has been breaking all the records at the box office. The audiences are calling the film hard-hitting and soul touching. While many are speaking against the film and calling it a propaganda film. The film is abed on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. has been highly appreciated to make this film. 's performance is lauded by everyone and people are hailing him for being an outstanding actor. While apart from Anupam, , , Darshan Kumaar and many other actors have been appreciated for their performances. While the film is surrounded by so much controversy and negativity, we spoke to who is popularly knowns as Kavya from Anupamaa is also a daughter in law of Mithun and asked her about the controversy that has been stirred around the film, to which she responded, " I haven't yet watched the film, because I am shooting every day, but I know what the film is all about. I don't want to comment on anything about the negativity around, All I can say is that is a beautifully made film and it is a very informative film. Every actor has done a very beautiful job", she concluded. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Celina Jaitly's awkward TB picture with Priyanka Chopra goes viral; Chunky Panday REACTS to Ananya Panday's trolling and more

Anupam Kher who is been highly appreciated for his performance in the film is a Kashmiri Pandit and in one of his interviews, he had said that he hasn't played the character but the pain of his people. While Darshan Kumaar in an exclusive chat with Bollywoodlife revealed that he went into depression after doing this film as he was in disbelief that someone has gone through this unimaginable pain and trauma and he wasn't even aware of it. The actor even said that he was ashamed of himself as he didn't know the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.