After grieving the loss of her close and beloved friend Sidharth Shukla for more than a month, Shehnaaz Gill has returned to work as she is currently promoting her upcoming Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh along with costars and Sonam Bajwa in London. While the actress tried to keep a happy face, fans noticed a moist and said that she has lost glint in her eyes. Though they praised her for strong gesture and called her a gem of a person. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Kushal Tandon has the most heartfelt words for Shehnaaz Gill; fans say, 'Thank you for saying this'

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. Also Read - SidNaaz moments: THIS fun banter of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 will melt your hearts!