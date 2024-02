The Indian television landscape boasts two iconic reality shows that have captured the hearts of audiences nationwide: Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and Bigg Boss, spearheaded by the charismatic Salman Khan. These shows have not only entertained viewers but have also established themselves as household names in the realm of television entertainment. The enduring success of both shows can be attributed to the strong connections they have forged with the masses, largely due to the magnetic appeal of their hosts. Also Read - Salman Khan fell in love with this actress as a teen, wanted to grow up and marry her [Watch]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals why Mrunal Thakur was replaced by Anushka Sharma in Sultan; says 'She didn't look like...'

Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are the best hosts on TV

Salman Khan's tenure as the host of Bigg Boss for over a decade has been instrumental in elevating the show to unprecedented heights of popularity. His star power, hosting prowess, and innate ability to connect with audiences have played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of Bigg Boss on a global scale. Similarly, the presence of the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a driving force behind the show's immense success. Also Read - Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan to return as spy; will have a solid Tiger vs Pathaan connect

Trending Now

The universal acclaim and widespread recognition garnered by these two shows can be attributed to the irreplaceable roles played by Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Salman Khan's empathetic approach towards contestants, coupled with his mentorship role on Bigg Boss, has endeared him to viewers across the board. His unparalleled popularity has consistently propelled Bigg Boss to the top of the TRP charts, setting new records in the realm of reality television.

Watch a video of Salman Khan here:

Salman Khan for Bigg Boss

Salman Khan's enduring appeal and unwavering connection with the audience underscore his status as the quintessential host for Bigg Boss. His seamless interaction with contestants and genuine empathy towards their struggles have solidified his position as the go-to host for the show. With 14 successful seasons under his belt, Salman Khan's continued presence on Bigg Boss is a testament to his unmatched hosting skills and unwavering popularity among viewers. As the undisputed face of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after host in the realm of reality television.