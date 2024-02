Kumkum Bhagya: A prominent name from Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kumkum Bhagya is heading for divorce. What's shocking is that the couple has decided to call it quits within nine months of their marriage. We are talking about none other than actor Abhishek Malik, who has essayed the character of Akshay Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya. Abhishek Malik recently opened up about separating from wife Suhani Chaudhary. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya: THIS actress to play negative role in Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar's show; to bring THESE interesting twists

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other TV shows where love triangles translated into good TRPs

Abhishek Malik is heading for separation after 9 months of marriage

Also Read - Anupamaa, Bigg Boss, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows whose popularity will never go down

Trending Now

In an interview with TOI, Abhishek Malik stated that he has indeed called it quits with wife Suhani. The actor mentioned that he experienced compatibility and understanding issues in his marriage and hence, rather than dragging the relationship, he thought it's better to part ways. Suhani, to the same publication, stated that prior to marriage, they never thought compatibility could be an issue between her and Abhishek. However, after marriage, once they started living together, they figured out they were not compatible enough and also had major understanding issues. Suhani later said that divorce is the best solution right now and that both she and Abhishek don't have any grudge against each other.

Abhishek and Suhani tied the knot in October 2021 in Delhi. Abhishek, in one of his past interviews, shed light on his love story. He revealed that when he initially met Suhani, he thought things would never work out between them as Suhani resides in Delhi and he is based in Mumbai. However, when the lockdown happened, Abhishek moved back to Delhi (his hometown), and things got pretty serious between the duo. Abhishek recalled that he always wanted marriage with Suhani, and luckily, she was on the same page.

While Abhishek has worked in many TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Pinjra Khubsurti Ka, Suhani works as a stylist.