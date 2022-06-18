Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the biggest names in the television industry. The actor has been entertaining his fans for the past 13 years and today, his fans are showering love for him on social media. 'THRIVING 13YRS OF DHEERAJ DHOOPAR' is trending on Twitter, and the Kundali Bhagya actor also shared a fan-made video on Instagram which showcases his journey. Well, nowadays his Dheeraj has been in the news for his exit from Kundali Bhagya, but fans still love him, and this trend is proof. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Keerthy Suresh goes back to first love, Katappa's sizzling-hot daughter and more

A fan tweeted, “Happy 13 years dd in itv. 13 years of hardwork with thousands of memories you have came a long way and a long way to go Keep shining ?. THRIVING 13YRS OF DHEERAJ DHOOPAR #DheerajDhoopar.” One more fan wrote, “Proud of you dheeraj you the best star best King l proud to be a dhoopians always forever close to my heart dear king.” Also Read - Fathers Day 2022: Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and more Bollywood heroines who romanced both father and son on screen

Well, fans of are upset that they won't get to see him as Karan Luthra on Kundali Bhagya. But, they are also excited to know what the actor will do next.

Dheeraj has kept himself away from reality shows like , Bigg Boss, and others. But, while talking to BollywoodLife, the actor revealed that he is now keen to do reality shows.

He told us, “I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show.”