Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover made for one great onscreen pair in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The show, which was a love story about a South Mumbai doctor and a TV actress from the suburbs was a hit with younger audience. Both the stars put up a fabulous performance on the show. Karan V Grover has always had impeccable comic timing and Dipika Kakar too was in great form for that movie. Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover fans are eagerly waiting for a second season of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Fans gaga over old clip of Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Now, a fan has shared an old clip on Reddit where we can see Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar dancing in the rain to the song, Tumhe Apna Banaanee ka Kusoor. This has made fans very nostalgic. A person said that from Pravisht Mishra to Alice Kaushik and Vineet Chaudhary, this show had one of the best ensemble casts in TV.

Karan V Grover on second two of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Fans said that they really wanted a second season of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Karan V Grover said that making a sequel was not something he could decide, and people should ask producer Sandiip Sikcand about the same. He told Tellychakkar, "That is the love of the audience and I am very grateful for it that I had someone like Sandiip Sikcand and just feel blessed to have been part of the show."

Karan V Grover is now a part of Dhruv Tara. He did a great job as Angad Mann in Udaariyaan. Dipika Kakar is now a mom to Ruhaan who is a little over six months. The actress plans to give time to her baby boy for some time now.