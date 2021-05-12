Throwback to when Sonarika Bhadoria was trolled for donning a bikini after playing goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev

The gorgeous TV actress , who rose to fame for portraying the character of goddess Parvati in 's Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, faced the heat of trolls in 2016 for donning a bikini. She was criticised for sharing that pic. While earlier the actress deleted that pic, she later reshared it and revealed that she is unapolegetic for wearing a bikini. Also Read - COVID-19 survivor Mohit Raina pens an emotional note on life, loss and survival after his longest-ever hospital stay

Talking to HT, she had said, "I thought today's generation is mature enough to separate an actor's personal life from their professional life and they would understand that we also have our own life. But that did not happen. Just because I am a girl and played a goddess you cannot hide behind your TV screens and write whatever you want to in the name of freedom of expression. They say it is part and parcel of a celebrity's life but there is a limit to everything. I am not God, I have emotions and I do feel bad."

She added, "We all know what a hypocritical society we live in, don't we? Gurmeet (Choudhary) is a dear friend of mine and he played Lord Ram some years ago. Immediately after that he did a show called Geet, in which he was shown with his bare body and girls drooled over him and men looked up to him for fitness. Similarly, with actor Mohit Raina (who plays Shiva) a lot of girls used to call on the show and call him hot Shiva and s*xy Shiva. Sl*t shaming a female actor for wearing certain kind of clothes is not acceptable. At least not in today's day and age."

Revealing her first reaction to social media trolling, Sonarika said, “You know that feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when something bad happens? I can’t even put it in words but it was a very bad feeling. The entire day my phone was buzzing with my friends calling and supporting me. You can’t expect a woman to wear a saree or salwar kameez and go to a beach or swimming pool.”