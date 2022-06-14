Disha Vakani is one of the most popular names in the industry. She has been a part of films and various TV shows. However, Disha is known for her work as Dayaben in the popular TV Serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha's stint as the Gujarati housewife in Asit Kumarr Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out her on the most popular charts and she remains one of the most loved and popular actresses ever. Her character is still remembered by many though she is no longer a part of the show. Here's a throwback to a couple of years ago, when Disha Vakani had warned her fans to not tag her in vulgar content. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Divyanka Tripathi, Ami Trivedi or Shilpa Shinde – which actress do you want to see as Dayaben? Vote now

Disha warned her fans

It seems back in 2018, Disha was being tagged in a lot of vulgar content online. She didn't like it and who ever would? And naturally, she was upset. She released a warning to her fans and netizens to refrain from tagging her in such content and that it is not welcome. Disha Vakani wrote, "This is the last warning. Stop tagging me in inappropriate, vulgar and offensive content! All the pictures related to me or of me are welcome but nothing else!" (sic). Check out her story snap below:

Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Reason behind Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta's sudden exit from the show will leave you SHOCKED!

Disha's absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani's absence from TMKOC has been the talk of the town ever since she went on a maternity break in 2017. The actress is being sorely missed by her fans and also fellow cast members. Disha had briefly returned on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it was somewhat reliving for the fans. However, she didn't return. Disha's priority was her child and her home.

Disha embraces parenthood again

Disha Vakani has welcomed a baby boy recently. It was confirmed by her brother Mayur Vakani in an interview. Disha will now naturally focus on nurturing her newborn and hence is not likely to return.

Auditions for new Dayaben commence

A couple of days ago, in an interview, Asit Kumarr Modi said that Disha won't be returning as Dayaben and that the hunt for a new Dayaben is on. The auditions have begun and fans are in turmoil. The loyal fans anticipating Disha Vakani's return are disappointed but understanding.