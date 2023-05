Tina Datta is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16. Of late, Tina Datta is seen as Surili opposite Jay Bhanushali in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Recently, Tina was snapped in the city with her parents. The actress seemed to be enjoying her lunch date with her parents. Paparazzi spotted Tina and naturally, the Bigg Boss 16 actress posed for the photogs. At that time, the actress was seen adjusting the unruly hair of her father. However, netizens were quick to troll her. And now, Tina has responded to them in her own way! Also Read - Tina Datta slammed for fixing her father’s hair in front of paparazzi; netizens say, 'we have seen your reality in Bigg Boss 16' [Watch video]

Tina Datta responds to the trolls mocking her for her gesture towards her father

Tina Datta has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for giving a savage retort to the trolls pretending to be nice. They have been judging her for her Bigg Boss 16 stint and the trolling has continued ever since. But, today, the actress has responded to the trolls. The actress tells trolls that in the world they have been throwing negativity and hatred towards her to bring her down, her zeal to rise higher will keep increasing. Also Read - Shalin Bhanot's Bekaboo, Tina Datta's Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum and TV TRPs of other new shows across channels [View List]

Tina mocks them saying that they talk because she has got their attention and must have done something right. 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna,' Tina writes. She asks trolls to keep doing whatever they want to because it reflects who they are not who she is. She says the way she has handled the trolling only shows her dignity. Tina adds, " I won’t change because a little bit of negativity can not overpower my zeal and positivity!" (sic). Her post is going viral right now. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer opens up about how her father guided her with her first period as there was no one else

Check Tina Datta's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨?‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tina Datta on trolling: I choose to ignore...

In an interview with India Today, Tina Datta reveals that she chooses to ignore the negativity and trolling. Plus, she has got a fantastic team who keeps deleting negative comments. And if they come across something very nasty, they block the account as well. The actress shared that one of their fan pages had messaged her about the accounts asking her about being blocked. Tina says that there are multiple fake accounts only meant for trolling and a lot of similar accounts which get blocked too.