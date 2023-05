Tina Datta was spotted in town flaunting her little pink Balenciaga bag and fooling uber cool in casuals, giving on summer goals. The Bigg Boss 16 star was seen heading to a popular eatery along with her mom and dad, and what grabbed everyone's attention was how adoringly Tina was fixing her father's hair before he got clicked on the cameras, and this has invited a lot of trolling for the Uttaran actress. Tina's mom was also present with her who became extremely viral for her' Ekla Chalo Re' The netizens are taking dig at Tina for being sanskaari. One user commented, " Media ke samne dhongi pan accha kar lety hai", Another user said," Lol, fake love for the camera"" Trying to pretend to be #sanskaari daughter, but lag kyun nahi raha", wrote one more user. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor only Bollywood celeb to be invited at King Charles coronation; but why?

Watch the video of Tina Datta where she is called FAKE as she fixes her father's hair in front of the paparazzi.

Tina is being slammed for this gesture towards her dad and is asked to stop behaving like a good girl in front of the cameras as her reality has been exposed to the world via Bigg Boss 16. Tina faced a lot of criticism for her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She was labelled as a vamp by the viewers for many reasons, and one of them was how badly she behaved with Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the show and almost assassinated her character by creating a live angle between Sumbul and Shalin Bhanot, who was in love with Tina and pretends to be heartbroken these days by the Uttaran actress.

Tina Datta has come a long way in her journey, and she gives a damn about this trolling. Right now she is doing a show on Sony TV called "Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum' with that hasn't managed to create a huge buzz yet, but the girl is definitely damn good in it and may be slowly the show will have a good as their chemistry is too grabbing a lot of eyeballs.