In a shocking turn of events, Tirthanand Rao grabbed headlines for his attempt to end his life. Yes, you read that right. The comedian and actor conducted a LIVE on his Facebook handle. He narrated his ordeal before drinking the poison to end his life. Thankfully, his friends had rushed to his house and taken him to the hospital on time. However, this is not the first time Rao tried to take his own life. Shocking as it sounds, he has tried to end his life earlier too and in the same way. Read the harrowing details below:

Tirthanand Rao attempted to end his life before

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, Tirthanand Rao tried to take his own life in 2021 as well. It was on 27th December 2021, when Rao had come on Facebook, just like the recent one. He had also called up his assistant and talked about trying to end his life. Rao claimed he had several reasons to end his life. A News18.com report said that Tirthanand had been facing some tough times after the pandemic. His finances were drying up and there were no savings left in his account to survive. Tirthanand talked about working in films and web series as well but not receiving any payment for his work.

Tirthanand Rao also recalls surviving on one vada pav or not having to eat anything for days on end due to his financial position. "I realised the only way out of this mess is to end up my life," he told the portal. This is indeed very sad. A lot of people have hit a rough patch due to the pandemic with the layoffs, etc. Tirthanand Rao is known for mimicking Nana Patekar mostly. He has essayed Nana's lookalike in Kapil Sharma's show.

Why did Tirthanand attempt to end his life again?

As per the latest report, Tirthanand talked about a woman in his life whom he had been seeing and with whom he was in a live-in relationship. In his Facebook live, Tirthanand revealed he met her in October last year. The woman has been emotionally blackmailing him and has extorted money from him. The actor and comedian also claimed to be in about Rs 3 to 4 lakhs debt because of the woman. Tirthanand alleged that the woman was responsible for his state. He got insect repellant and poured it into a glass before drinking it. His friends who saw the live rushed to his aid and took him to the hospital.