Aishwarya Sharma is the new Dayaben for the Internet and it looks like the Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress has made it easier for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. Why? The Bigg Boss 17 fame shared her video along with hubby Neil Bhatt where she was seen doing the perfect mimicry of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, and the internet has been bowler over seeing this talent of the diva. They are calling Aishwarya’s mimicry point on and are in fact insisting the makers cast her as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Kiran plans to kill Harini to fulfill his evil desires with Savi; will Ishaan save the sisters?

For all Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi enroute to be as hated as Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Aishwarya Sharma who made her appearance in Bigg Boss 17 along with hubby and TV actor Neil Bhatt had left the fans impressed with her mimicry even in the show. And now after coming out of the show both husband and wife leave no stone unturned to make their fans happy and hooked with them and their Instagram page. The actress did a live on her page and on the fans demand she did a mimicry and boy she was just perfect and on point. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma taunts Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's marital woes; says 'Inki shaadi hi ek game bankar...'

Trending Now

Aishwarya Sharma who gained fame with her character Pakhi in Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin faced a lot of criticism for her negative character in the show. In fact when she appeared on the Bigg Boss 17 show, her real-life image was also something that didn’t go well with the netizens and they compared the actress with her onscreen character from GHKPM. But her hubby Neil stood like a rock with her. And they both are going strong and intact now. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one the most popular couple in the TV industry and their relationship is something very rare.

Watch the video of Bigg Boss 17