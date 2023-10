Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha has been in the news. The actor recently revealed the real reason why he left the show. Shailesh who played Taarak Mehta in the show said that producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s behaviour towards him was not acceptable and hence he decided to quit the show. Now, Shailesh has once again grabbed the limelight.

He was once trolled when he had been on The Kapil Sharma Show. He had criticized The Kapil Sharma Show earlier and later ended up doing one of the episodes and hence he was trolled. Now, Shailesh has finally clarified why he had criticised the show.

Shailesh on why he criticised The Kapil Sharma Show

Speaking to Lallantop, Shailesh Lodha said that he and Kapil Sharma have worked together in 2012 and have done shows in Singapore. They had done Comedy nights with Kapil and Shailesh together. He further explained that Bua and Dadi flirting with guests does not look good according to our culture and hence he criticised them and he stands by it.

However, he said that criticising does not mean that he will never go on The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared that he went to the show to talk about the strength of Hindi poetry. He also called Kapil Sharma a great artist and a great friend. He also strongly said that he disgarees with that kind of comedy shown on Bua and Dadi.

He also reacted to men cross dressing in shows and hitting on their neighbour's wives in shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and his own show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said that sadly everyone is becoming mediocre. He added that if one tries to become intelligent nobody will like.

He also gave an example of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and said that the show was brilliantly written but it did not work. He said that the moment one turns mediocre they get liked by the audience. He added that everyone is not used to reading good things and hence libraries, newspapers are shut and we are all becoming superficial.