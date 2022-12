It has been a very eventful day for the world of TV. Debina Bonnerjee did a session where she took important questions on breastfeeding. There is immense drama inside Bigg Boss 16 where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot have a nasty fight. Here is a lowdown Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Meet the PriyAnkit fandom on Salman Khan's show

Debina Bonnerjee takes questions on C-section delivery and being a lactating mother of two

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has done a full Q and A session where she posed with both her infant daughters. The actress took a lot of questions starting from how it feels after a C-section delivery to breastfeeding two kids below the age of one. The actress also spoke about self-care. Debina Bonnerjee answered questions on how they give her sleepless nights. She was quite candid. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam tells Sumbul Touqeer that she does not have the 'Shakal' to become a Rani; netizens say, 'Bahut zyada ho raha hai'

Bigg Boss 16: Not Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer to be out of the show

Buzz is that makers might evict Sumbul Touqeer from Bigg Boss 16. It seems they wish to keep Sajid Khan as he is giving content on the show. But his numbers are lowest in the voting trends doing the rounds on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams the contestants as 'greedy inconsiderate set' after Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer are left with no ration [Read Tweets]

Shehnaaz Gill breaks down in front of Ayushmann Khurrana remembering late Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill broke down on her show Desi Vibes in front of Ayushmann Khurrana. She said that she bottled up her emotions as people accused her of seeking sympathy. Ayushmann Khurrana said the more famous you become, the more bottled up you are emotionally.

Rithvik Dhanjani shares tips for safe online dating

Rithvik Dhanjani who will host DateBaazi on an App spoke to BollywoodLife about modern dating. He also gave some useful tips for dating in the real world. Rithvik Dhanjani said personal safety was a priority and one needed to experience people in the real world.

Mohit Malik and wife Addite celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalist Mohit Malik and his wife Addite have celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. The couple who have a son Ekbir took to social media to wish each other.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia accuses Shalin Bhanot of mocking her struggles with depression

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will have a nasty spat with Shalin Bhanot after she accuses him of making fun of her mental health. Soundarya Sharma will be seen calming her down.

