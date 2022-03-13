Shark Tank India judges are non-stop in the news. India is now amazed with Vineeta Singh’s video where she can be seen as Raju Rastogi’s mom avatar. News has emerged that Tejasswi Prakash apparently refused a film from T-Series as she is tied up with Naagin. The actress is booked till the next five to six months. Archana Puran Singh from The Kapil Sharma Show has opened up on the memes around Navjot Singh Sidhu who lost the Punjab elections. Here is a lowdown of all the main items… Also Read - Naagin 6, 13 March 2022 Written Update: Rishabh saves his father, Lalit Gujral as Urvashi discovers Pratha's snakeskin

Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh amazes fans and how

Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh has put out a video where she takes on the avatar of Raju Rastogi's mom from 3 Idiots. It is quite an iconic character. The role was played by Amardeep Jha. We can hear Vineeta Singh give a take in the character's style on how to handle trolls. Fans have loved the video. A person commented, "Vineeta Maam Great way to reply with an equal amount of sportingness & humour," Also Read - Naagin 6: Did Tejasswi Prakash let go of a T-Series film for her commitment towards Ekta Kapoor's show?

Did Tejasswi Prakash let go of a T-Series film for Naagin 6?

As per an online entertainment news handle, Tejasswi Prakash let go of a T-Series movie for Naagin 6. It seems she was made an offer but had to say no because she is committed with the supernatural saga.

Archana Puran Singh to quit The Kapil Sharma Show?

Memes have been made on Navjot Singh Sidhu after he lost the Punjab elections. Memes have been made on Archana Puran Singh and him. She told us, "I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn't that strange".

Iconic Gold Awards winners list

The Iconic Gold Awards were held in Mumbai. Some of the winners of the night are Helly Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Khedkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shamita Shetty and others.

Sheetal Tiwari expecting her first baby

Splitsvilla and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Sheetal Tiwari is expecting her first child. It seems it is an unplanned pregnancy but the actress decided to go ahead.