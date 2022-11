Bigg Boss 16 is dominating the world of TV news. After Sumbul Touqeer's father called out Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot on TV, the parents of these two contestants have flayed him on social media. Fans of Naagin 6 will get to see Mahekk Chahal back on the show. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Shehnaaz Gill, Abdu Rozik and other contestants who came out of the syllabus and surprised fans [View List]

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's parents lash out at Sumbul Touqeer's dad

Bigg Boss 16 members Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's parents have called out Sumbul Touqeer's dad Hasan Touqeer for his comments on their kids during the phone call with Sumbul. Shalin Bhanot's father said he is appalled at how Hasan Touqeer has spoken about them on national TV. He said that there was no need to send Sumbul on the show if she cannot manage herself. Tina Datta's mother has also demanded that she talks to her daughter on the phone.

Shalin's father says, "We wonder why this biaseness has been happening. Why is it that only one person's parents are allowed on to the show & if its bcz of her age, then she should hve never been allowed to participate. Digangana Suryavansh had also been around the same age (1/2) — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2022

when she had done the show and many others have participated on the show at a young age. The beauty of Bigg Boss has always been that age, past work, etc doesn't matter as everyone is on the same playing field competing. However, this season seems to be very different," 2/2 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2022

On Sumbul's father, Shalin Aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikha do Shalin's father says, "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments, against other participants is very very cheap. Sumbul is an adult, either u shouldn't hve sent her — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2022

Tina Datta's mother get emotional on her daughter being abused and demeaned on national television by Sumbul's father #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/ZAwnOQ0F34 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2022

Naagin 6: Mahekk Chahal to make a comeback on the show

Mahekk Chahal will be shown as rising from the dead to make a comeback on Naagin 6. She has confirmed the development. It seems she will create more havoc in the life of Pratha and Prarthana as she looks for the Naagmani. She is now in Dubai and will resume shoot as she comes back in Mumbai.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt reacts on being trolled for Virat Chavan's character

Neil Bhatt told BollywoodLife that his journey had been very exciting and fruitful. He said that even he could not comprehend the actions of Virat Chavan at times.

Rajeev Sen reveals he is in touch with Charu Asopa

In his latest Vlog, Rajeev Sen revealed that he is in touch with Charu Asopa. He said he sends her positive messages so that her mood is up. He said that he wants her to be happy and content so that Ziana Sen can get its benefits. He said he will meet Ziana soon when he goes to Mumbai.

Dipika Kakar gets trolled badly

Dipika Kakar has posted a pic in the taxi combo. She is wearing a black skirt and yellow top. Netizens have not liked it a bit, and flayed the actress for not hiring a proper stylist. People did not like the clothes on Saba Ibrahim for her wedding too.