Sunil Grover is now admitted to a hospital for a heart surgery. He got hospitalized to remove a heart blockage. The comedian is doing fine as per sources. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya duo Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh dropped a bomb on all. The two are now engaged. They made it official on Instagram. Fans will get to see Simba Nagpal in a double role on Naagin 6. It seems he is going to come as a naag-raaj (serpent king). Kapil Sharma’s son Trishaan has turned one. Celebs like Tiger Shroff and Bipasha Basu have wished him. Here is a lowdown of all the TV news of the day… Also Read - Vishal Singh proposes Devoleena Bhattacharjee with a huge solitaire ring; wedding on the cards – view pics

Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery

Sunil Grover whom we know as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati from Kapil Sharma's show has undergone heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in BKC, Mumbai. It looks like he has been operated for a heart blockage. Fans need not to worry as the operation has gone well. It seems he is safe and improving quite rapidly. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash dons Gucci sandals worth Rs 47K as she's seen with Karan Kundrra

Read More: Sunil Grover recuperating in Mumbai hospital after a heart surgery Also Read - Sunil Grover recuperating in Mumbai hospital after a heart surgery

Simba Nagpal to be seen on Naagin 6 in a double role

Buzz is that Simba Nagpal will be seen on Naagin 6 in a double role. He is playing a normal guy and a naag raaj. It seems the character has negative shades too. Simba Nagpal begun his shoot around 7 days back for the supernatural show.

Read More: Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal to be seen in a double role [Exclusive]

Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan turns one

India's star comedian Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan has turned one. The comedian wrote on Instagram, "Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings ? happy bday my son ❤️ thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful ? god bless ? #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan."

Read More: Kapil Sharma shares adorable pic of son Trishaan on his first birthday; Tiger Shroff reacts

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh get engaged

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh are now engaged. They made it Insta official as they shared pics on their respective Instagram profiles. On the show, Vishal Singh played the role of Jigar Modi who was the brother-in-law of Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee). Vikas Gupta is also celebrating with them.

Read More: Vishal Singh proposes Devoleena Bhattacharjee with a huge solitaire ring; wedding on the cards – view pics

Neha Pendse to quit Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain

News is that Neha Pendse is going to quit Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. It seems her contract was till 2022 and she is not keen to renew the same. The actress health was suffering as her home and the sets were at a huge distance.

Read More: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Nehha Pendse to QUIT; makers on the hunt for a new Anita Bhabi – deets inside