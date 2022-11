Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt in an exclusive interview has spoken about how fans can expect more in the journey of SaiRat. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta got injured in Germany and has now cut her trip short. She is flying back to Mumbai sooner than expected. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt opens up for the first time ever on the journey of SaiRat [Exclusive]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt opens up on SaiRat

Neil Bhatt has opened up to Bollywood Life on the journey of SaiRat. He has said that their story is not over yet. He has assured people that more twists are in store. He said that in life people fall for each other before knowing one another properly. Neil Bhatt said it gives rise to misunderstandings. He said that same thing is happening with SaiRat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh made her FIRST reel with THIS co-star from the sets [Watch]

Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah injured

It seems Munmun Dutta has hurt her knee while on a holiday in Germany. She has to cut her trip short and return earlier than expected. Munmum Dutta is known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has taken the flight from Hamburg back to India. Her left knee is in a cast.

Rajiv Adatia has a special message for Goldie Hawn

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia wrote a special message for Goldie Hawn. He wrote that she is one of the most special people in his life. Rajiv Adatia said that he cannot wait to see her or her next movies. Check out the pic of Rajiv Adatia and Goldie Hawn.

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig declares Shiv Thakare as winner

Bigg Boss 16 last eliminated contestant Gautam Vig feels that Shiv Thakare has the strongest chances of winning Bigg Boss 16. He said he has people inside the house who really want to see him win the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma fans upset with the channel

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fans are upset with how Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma were told to leave the show. They feel the channel has only promoted a few faces with which it has association.

