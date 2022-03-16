Anupam Kher has finally spoken about The Kapil Sharma Show and The Kashmir Files. He said he felt the movie was too serious to be promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show. BollywoodLife exclusively reported that Shamita Shetty’s mom, Sunanda, is trying hard to make sure that Raqesh Bapat and the actress overcome the hurdles in their relationship. Kamya Panjabi has shared an old video of Pratyusha Banerjee and her. Her friends left a number of comments on it. Here is a lowdown of the TV news… Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Ayatollah Khomeini controversy, not showing the film first to politicians and more - 7 hard-hitting statements by Vivek Agnihotri and cast at the press con

Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher on The Kashmir Files row

Kapil Sharma has been facing hate from a number of people after reports emerged that The Kashmir Files team was not invited on The Kapil Sharma Show. But now, Anupam Kher has clarified the situation. He said that he was indeed called for the show but declined the same as he felt that it was not suited for The Kapil Sharma Show. The Kashmir Files is a serious movie about the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus and the exodus from the Valley. Also Read - The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri clashes with the cops in Hyderabad - Watch Video

Shamita Shetty's mom to the rescue of Raqesh Bapat and her relationship

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's relationship has been under immense scrutiny. It was reported some days back that they had called it quits. This was debunked by Shamita Shetty on her Insta stories. Now, BollywoodLife exclusively reported that Sunanda Shetty is doing her best to ensure that Raqesh Bapat and her daughter's relationship is on track

Kamya Panjabi shared old video of Pratyusha Banerjee

Kamya Panjabi has shared an old video of Pratyusha Banerjee. She captioned it, "Yaadein… life is so short, unpredictable… gussa, shikayatein sab yahin reh jaani hai bas yaadein yaad aani hai… (sic)". A number of celebs left comments on that post. The two were besties.

Shehnaaz Gill trends on Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill and her photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani are always a hit. They have come together for a new photoshoot. He shared a BTS video with her. Fans began trending her on social media.

Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal reunites with Nishant Bhat

The two friends from Bigg Boss 15 met for the first time after the show got over. Simba Nagpal had dived deep into work with Naagin 6. Take a look at the cute pic...

