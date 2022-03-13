Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s engagement rumours have been getting a lot of traction. However, it seems nothing of that sort has happened so far. They are happy dating and exploring their love story in the real world. A psychic has predicted issues in the relationship of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty due to the interference of the families. He has said that Raqesh Bapat is in more turmoil. Sayantani Ghosh of Naamkarann fame has narrated her ordeals with casting couch and body-shaming. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2022: Vaani Kapoor, Jasmin Bhasin, Shivangi Khedkar, Divyanka Tripathi, Helly Shah set the red carpet on fire [VIEW PICS]

Are Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash getting engaged?

Two days back, pictures of Tejasswi Prakash from Karan Kundrra's residence went viral. She had gone to meet his parents. Everyone speculated if an engagement had happened. However, that is not the case. It seems it was the wedding anniversary of Karan Kundrra's parents, and she came to wish them. Also Read - Karan Kundrra gives an EPIC reply to a paparazzi wanting to spot Tejasswi Prakash and him - watch video

Sayantani Ghosh shares shocking ordeal

In a long interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sayantani Ghosh has spoken about how she was shamed for the size of her breasts. It seems a woman felt she was rather well-endowed and asked her if she had a lot of action between the sheets. The actress also came clean on how she faced the casting couch. She says the incidents made her question her self-worth.

Psychic predicts tough future for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

There are reports that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's relationship has run into hot water. It seems he wants to live in Pune, which does not suit Shamita Shetty. Koimoi.com quoted a psychic medium Daksh Kakkar as saying that family is creating problems.

Helly Shah goes bold

The pretty Helly Shah has made people sit up with her bold photoshoot. The actress has posed in a retro bikini for a very 90s style glam shoot.

