Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Sai Ketan Rao's emotional performance bowls ITV fans who hail him as the 'find of 2021' — read tweets

Sai Ketan Rao of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame has acquired a loyal fan following in the past few months. He plays the role of the arrogant but sensitive Raghav Rao on the show, which has a Hyderabadi-Maharashtrian backdrop. Sai who has worked quite a bit on Telugu shows, movies and in the regional web space has made his debut on Indian TV with this part. As of now, we are seeing how Raghav and Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar) are coping up with their life as a married couple. They have a lot of emotional scenes together, which are being loved by fans. Earlier, we only saw them fighting at the drop of a hat. Fans are so impressed that they have labelled Sai as the best actor of 2021 on social media. Just check out the tweets here...

"Down to earth, but still above you" SAI KETAN RAO pic.twitter.com/VtoWLrTSUe — ʜᴀᴋᴜɴᴀ ᴍᴀᴛᴀᴛᴀ? (@TheRavishingEve) June 21, 2021

he looks hot just by doing that SAI KETAN RAO pic.twitter.com/OKXHcBurZW — esh (@beingbosssss) June 21, 2021

I am not still done with this?. SKR is the "King of Expressions"?. He is such a versatile actor. Every shade of him is so different. He puts his heart and sole in what he does.?Thankyou @SandiipSikcand for unearthing this unique dimond?. SAI KETAN RAO. #MehndiHaiRachneWaali pic.twitter.com/yCwaSXUSwL — Senorita.. Ooh... La la la?? (@Satyaki82) June 21, 2021

I know majority simp over his angry man avatar but for me it is always been soft Raghav that had me on my knees

SAI KETAN RAO pic.twitter.com/AnShWIz9nk — Soni (@curiousalwayz) June 21, 2021

SAI looks exceptionally good in all attires he wears including swimwear because he is able to carry anything on him very well. His personality and well built body along with the perfect attitude is the mantra. SAI KETAN RAO https://t.co/hjQAcKMG6q — Maddy ? (@Me__Maddy) June 21, 2021

Desperation, Hope, Love and thankful I have extra love when he expresses through Eyes SAI KETAN RAO pic.twitter.com/RJ0e2gGdLS — Soni (@curiousalwayz) June 21, 2021

In fact, producer Sandip Sikcand also lavished praise on him when he spoke to BollywoodLife. He said that Sai had infused life to the character and he was glad to see his success!