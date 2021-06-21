Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Sai Ketan Rao's emotional performance bowls ITV fans who hail him as the 'find of 2021' — read tweets

Sai Ketan Rao of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame has acquired a loyal fan following in the past few months. He plays the role of the arrogant but sensitive Raghav Rao on the show, which has a Hyderabadi-Maharashtrian backdrop. Sai who has worked quite a bit on Telugu shows, movies and in the regional web space has made his debut on Indian TV with this part. As of now, we are seeing how Raghav and Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar) are coping up with their life as a married couple. They have a lot of emotional scenes together, which are being loved by fans. Earlier, we only saw them fighting at the drop of a hat. Fans are so impressed that they have labelled Sai as the best actor of 2021 on social media. Just check out the tweets here... Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actor Sai Ketan Rao looks exceptionally handsome in THIS monochrome photoshoot
In fact, producer Sandip Sikcand also lavished praise on him when he spoke to BollywoodLife. He said that Sai had infused life to the character and he was glad to see his success! Also Read - Man crush Monday: Shaheer Sheikh, Sidharth Shukla, Sai Ketan Rao; 7 TV HOTTIES we don’t mind drooling over – view pics
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.