Anupamaa: Is there really a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey? Madalsa Sharma addresses the gossip [Exclusive]

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is shattering TRPs records from the time it began. People adore the performances and chemistry between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Since yesterday, a rumour is doing the rounds that there is a cold war between the lead pair. It seems the cast has been divided into two groups. It seems Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while the other one has Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. The rumours got further cemented after Sudhanshu Pandey did not tag a leading lady in one of the posts.

BollywoodLife got in touch with a source close to the channel. The source told us, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. Something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well." ICYMI, there was a rumour that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma sideline Ayesha Singh on the sets, which is a blatant lie. The trio have always shared warm vibes.

We further got in touch with Madalsa Sharma. When we told her of the reports floating around, she said, "What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening." Talking of the show, we are seeing the track where Kavya has come to live in Shah house. Anupamaa does not get along with the new maid, Geeta employed by Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Vanraj has got a job at a cafeteria but she terms it as a menial job. The show has regained the No.1 spot on TRP charts as per BARC and Ormax.