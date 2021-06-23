'Absurd' Manish Raisinghan breaks his silence on the rumour of him having a secret child with BFF Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor recently spoke at length about her friendship with Manish Raisinghan. The two have shared an amazing bond from their Sasural Simar Ka days. She even spoke about a crazy rumour of Manish and her having a secret child together. She told Siddharth Kannan that she read all kinds of rubbish about Manish and her friendship. There is an age gap of 18 years between the two. She had always maintained that he was a friend and her family trusted him immensely. She told Kannan that she learnt a lot from him. Avika Gor was quoted as saying, "He's 18 years older than me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rupali Ganguly, Aditya Narayan, Shabir Ahluwalia and 7 more Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants we want to see in Salman Khan's show

Now, Manish Raisinghan has broken his silence. He told ETimes, "This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can't two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also it's a fact that I am 18 years older than her." Avika Gor has been in a relationship with Milind Chandwani for a more than a year together. They put up lovey-dovey posts together. Talking about the rumours, Manish further said, "Avika will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours."

Manish Raisinghan got married to Sangeita Chauhan last year. She was seen on the Colors show, Ek Shringaar - Swabhimaan. It was a quiet marriage in the lockdown. Manish Raisinghan was also a part of that show.