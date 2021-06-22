AskRKV: Disha Parmar scolds Rahul Vaidya for shaving off his beard and his reaction will make you ROFL

Rahul Vaidya has had a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi as per reports. It seems he has made it on the top five. Today, the singer did a #AskRahul session with his fans. They are about to fly back home from South Africa. In the session, fans are asking various questions to Rahul Vaidya. Lady love Disha Parmar also joined the fan gang and asked him why did he shave off his beard. Well, he was looking quite hot with the beard. The singer had the most hilarious answer. Check out the conversation below... Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin, Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt share a love for THIS accessory — find out what
The beard seems to be in demand. Another fan girl also told him to grow his beard back fast and gift them his hoodies. As we know, he has a huge collection of the same. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal in a Netflix show? Aly Goni reveals the reality of the casting coup
He also said that he did do a song with Anushka Sen. They have bonded well. Rahul Vaidya was asked if people could see a collaboration of Shehnaaz Gill and him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli OPENS up on renewed friendship with Rahul Vaidya; says, 'We never had nothing against each other'
We can see that the session was indeed a fun-filled one for all fans of the Indian Idol singer.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.