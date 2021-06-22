AskRKV: Disha Parmar scolds Rahul Vaidya for shaving off his beard and his reaction will make you ROFL

Rahul Vaidya has had a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi as per reports. It seems he has made it on the top five. Today, the singer did a #AskRahul session with his fans. They are about to fly back home from South Africa. In the session, fans are asking various questions to Rahul Vaidya. Lady love Disha Parmar also joined the fan gang and asked him why did he shave off his beard. Well, he was looking quite hot with the beard. The singer had the most hilarious answer. Check out the conversation below... Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin, Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt share a love for THIS accessory — find out what

Any specific reason why you chopped that beard? ??#RahulVaidyaSpeaks — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) June 22, 2021

Disha .............. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi ? I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so ... ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef ?? https://t.co/yCHqcYTXAJ — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

The beard seems to be in demand. Another fan girl also told him to grow his beard back fast and gift them his hoodies. As we know, he has a huge collection of the same.

No qs,few requests to you

1)Beard jaaldi ugalo?

2)Aapna Hoodies mereko dedo?

3)@disha11parmar ko bolke unki saare shoes mereko dilwado?

4) keep giving #DisHul

...

Always be the way you're.Lots of love n always keep smiling n keep making us proud✨❤️#askRKV @rahulvaidya23 — ???????️ (@ishishishitaaa) June 22, 2021

Aur kuch ??? Aapki list kuch jyada badi nahi hai ?? ?? but I will give my hoodies to my RKVians very soon. Will keep a contest or something. https://t.co/pNYLXOOETf — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

He also said that he did do a song with Anushka Sen. They have bonded well. Rahul Vaidya was asked if people could see a collaboration of Shehnaaz Gill and him.

Can we expect a collaboration of you nd shehnaz gill singing together please?#AskRKV — Sakshi? (@sakshiarora__) June 22, 2021

Sure! She is cute. Saada kutta is kutta only not Tommy. ?? https://t.co/5Qm2inXIbp — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

We can see that the session was indeed a fun-filled one for all fans of the Indian Idol singer.